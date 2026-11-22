Serie A, matchday 12
Juventus-Venezia 0-0
Scorers:
Winning convincingly is a must. Juventus under Luciano Spalletti face Davide Nicola's Venezia in Sunday's lunchtime fixture on Serie A matchday 12, kicking off at 12.30pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Juventus have 18 points after their draw in Florence and want to stay five points behind fourth-placed Como as they await AC Milan. Above all, they need consistent results, not least to secure the manager's position. Venezia, second from bottom and two points from safety, arrive after a home win against Udinese.
GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS:
Related Topics
MATCH DETAILS:
Juventus-Venezia 0-0
Scorers:
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Kelly, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic. Manager: Spalletti
VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Kike Perez, Sohm, Busio, Haps; Lauberbach, Adams. Manager: Nicola
Booked:
Sent off:
Referee: Arena
Assists: