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Follow the 12th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

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Serie A, 12th round

Juventus v Venezia

Goalscorers:

Only a convincing win will do. Juventus under Luciano Spalletti play Sunday's lunchtime fixture in the 12th round of Serie A, at 12.30pm, at Turin's Allianz Stadium against Venezia under Davide Nicola. Juventus have 18 points after a draw in Florence and aim to stay five points behind fourth-placed Como while awaiting AC Milan. Above all, they need consistent results to help secure the manager's position. Venezia, second-bottom and two points from safety, arrive on the back of a home win against Udinese.

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GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS:

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MATCH DETAILS:

Juventus v Venezia

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Goalscorers:

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Vicario; Cambiaso, Bremer, Lucumì, Cabal; McKennie, Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Boga; Woltemade, Kolo Muani. Manager: Spalletti.

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VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic F.; Halhal, Moreno M., Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Sohm, Basic, Perez K., Mazzocchi; Yeboah J., Adams A. Manager: Nicola.

Booked:

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Sent off:

Referee: Arena

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Assists: