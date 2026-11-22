Serie A, 12th round
Juventus v Venezia
Goalscorers:
Only a convincing win will do. Juventus under Luciano Spalletti play Sunday's lunchtime fixture in the 12th round of Serie A, at 12.30pm, at Turin's Allianz Stadium against Venezia under Davide Nicola. Juventus have 18 points after a draw in Florence and aim to stay five points behind fourth-placed Como while awaiting AC Milan. Above all, they need consistent results to help secure the manager's position. Venezia, second-bottom and two points from safety, arrive on the back of a home win against Udinese.
GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS:
Related Topics
MATCH DETAILS:
Juventus v Venezia
Goalscorers:
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Vicario; Cambiaso, Bremer, Lucumì, Cabal; McKennie, Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Boga; Woltemade, Kolo Muani. Manager: Spalletti.
VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic F.; Halhal, Moreno M., Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Sohm, Basic, Perez K., Mazzocchi; Yeboah J., Adams A. Manager: Nicola.
Booked:
Sent off:
Referee: Arena
Assists: