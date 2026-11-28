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A Senegalese website has revealed a surprise over the expected appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation against the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

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Contrary to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's announcement, Senegalese website "SeneNews" says the federation still hasn't decided whether to challenge the CAS ruling on the continental final before the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict in Lausanne last Tuesday on the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board over the final.

CAS sided with Senegal. It overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision, which had declared Senegal 3-0 losers and awarded the title to Morocco, and reinstated the original result: a 1-0 Senegal win after extra time.

That Appeal Board decision, issued in March 2026, had itself come after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation challenged the initial ruling handed down at the end of January. The final has been tangled up in a complex legal process across several sporting bodies ever since.

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Morocco haven't closed the door on an appeal

On the day of the CAS ruling, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation issued a statement saying it had taken note of the decision and was determined to pursue every legal avenue of appeal available. It also voiced its surprise at, and objection to, the rejection of one of the requests it had submitted during the case.

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Before the verdict, the federation had flagged an "incident" which it said could have a bearing on the case.

A source close to the federation says one of the arbitrators assigned to the case phoned the president of the Senegalese Football Federation. That call raised questions on the Moroccan side about the arbitrator's independence and impartiality.

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The issue had surfaced before the ruling, when reports claimed the Moroccan federation had raised an alleged phone call between a member of the arbitration panel and the Senegalese federation president with the relevant authorities. Other accounts deny any wrongdoing, however. The matter remains disputed and can't be treated as established fact without a final judicial or procedural decision on it.

The Federal Tribunal: the last stop

Morocco's last legal route to challenge the CAS ruling is the Swiss Federal Tribunal. Its remit, though, differs considerably from that of an ordinary appeal court.

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The tribunal doesn't re-examine the substance of the dispute or the sporting facts of the match. It considers only very specific procedural and legal grounds. If it upholds an appeal, it can annul the CAS ruling and send the case back to the sports court for a fresh hearing.

According to a legal explainer published by Médias24, an appeal to the Federal Tribunal must rest on specific grounds listed exhaustively in Article 190 of the Swiss Private International Law Act. These include an irregularity in the composition of the arbitration panel, the panel exceeding its jurisdiction, a breach of the parties' right to a defence and to be heard, or a violation of public policy. In principle, lodging an appeal doesn't automatically suspend the effects of the CAS ruling either.

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Under the rules governing this process, the usual deadline for lodging an appeal is 30 days from notification of the full ruling. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation still has time to decide its next move.

A decision yet to be made within the federation

Some voices in Moroccan circles want to close the case and turn the page on the final. The federation's official line, though, remains that it won't shut any legal door still open to it.

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Talk of a Moroccan appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal as a done deal therefore doesn't reflect the current situation. No such appeal has yet been officially announced as lodged.

The ball is now in the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's court. It must decide whether to fight on before the Swiss courts or accept the CAS ruling, which handed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title back to Senegal after months of dispute that began in the corridors of the Confederation of African Football.