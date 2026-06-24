Senegal have been dealt another painful blow ahead of Friday evening's clash with Iraq in the third round of fixtures in Group Nine of the 2026 World Cup.

Defeats to France (3-1) and Norway (3-2) leave Senegal's hopes hanging on a win over Iraq, with qualification among the best third-placed teams the target.

Iraq find themselves in the same boat. They too lost their opening two games, beaten by Norway (4-1) and France (3-0), and that shared desperation sets up a fiery third-round meeting with both sides clinging to hope.

Senegal, though, will play their final group-stage match without first-choice goalkeeper Édouard Mendy after the injury he picked up against Norway.

The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement: "Following a left knee injury he sustained during the Norway match, Édouard Mendy will not be available for Senegal's next game."

It added: "Additional medical examinations are currently being carried out to accurately assess the nature of Édouard's injury and determine the extent of his continued participation in the tournament. We wish Édouard a swift recovery."

Mendy, who keeps goal for Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, limped off in the 63rd minute against Norway. Mory Diaw replaced him and is expected to guard the Lions of Teranga's net against Iraq.







