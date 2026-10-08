Abdoulaye Sow, general secretary of the Senegalese Football Federation, struck a confident note after Thursday's hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, where the parties disputing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final gathered.

One of Senegal's representatives at the session, Sow explained that the defence had laid out its full submissions, insisting his country had argued its case well.

Speaking to the media outside the CAS headquarters in comments carried by French network RMC, Sow said: "What we can say is that our lawyers presented our case, laid out all our observations, and were listened to by the arbitration panel."

He added: "Now, CAS has to issue its decision over the coming days or weeks."

Confidentiality kept the Senegalese official from going further on what unfolded inside the room. "I cannot say what actually happened, because that is subject to the confidentiality of the deliberations. But I can confirm that Senegal defended its position well," he said.

Morocco's representatives, by contrast, said nothing after the session ended.

All parties involved in the case, Morocco, Senegal and CAF alike, are bound to keep the details of the pleadings private until CAS rules on the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

A panel of three arbitrators is expected to deliver its verdict over the coming days or weeks. That decision will settle Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football's ruling on the final.

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 in the final last January. CAF then awarded the title to Morocco, citing the withdrawal of the Lions of Teranga's players in protest at Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala's decision to give the Atlas Lions a penalty.