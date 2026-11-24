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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its official position on the historic ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declaring Senegal champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Morocco's expense, after around 10 months of controversy.

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CAF have confirmed they respect the sports court's decision and will take all the necessary measures to implement the ruling.

Here is CAF's first statement on Tuesday's ruling:

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has settled the controversy over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, after today issuing its final decision in the dispute between the Senegalese Football Federation and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, confirming Senegal as champions.

The court annulled the decision of the CAF Appeal Board issued on 17 March 2026, while upholding the decision of the Disciplinary Board issued on 11 February 2026.

Following the CAS decision, Senegal have been officially declared champions of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

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The dispute arose from the events of the final, before reaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which was asked to settle the case between the Senegalese and Moroccan federations.

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The Confederation of African Football respects the CAS decision and will take all the necessary measures to implement the ruling.

The sports court has thus brought the curtain down on the dispute over the identity of the champions of the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, confirming Senegal's title."

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What did Motsepe say before the ruling?

The statement echoes the stance of CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who said last Monday he would respect the decision regardless of who won the title.

Motsepe pledged to respect the CAS ruling, bringing an end to a legal crisis that had dragged on for around 10 months and sparked widespread controversy across Africa.

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He reaffirmed CAF's commitment to implementing the court's decision, whatever the outcome, at a ceremony in South Africa where CAF signed a partnership agreement with a company.

The CAF president also stressed the need for integrity, credibility and respect for the rules in the running of African football.

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Why did the ruling go in Senegal's favour?

According to today's official statement, the court explained in its grounds that when the referee blew to restart play in the 109th minute, he had considered the conditions for completing the match to be met. Both teams had returned to the pitch and jointly expressed their willingness to resume.

On that basis, the panel found that the effects of the referee's decision were confined to the field of play, placing it under the "field of play doctrine".

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Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations don't apply here, the court ruled. They exist only to determine the result of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to end it definitively.

The panel concluded that the referee made no error of law in resuming the match. That knocked away the basis for the decision that had awarded Morocco victory in the final.