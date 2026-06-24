Sending a message to Mbappé... Mourinho: Charisma cannot be bought from the supermarket

José Mourinho looked different. In his first major interview since returning to the Santiago Bernabéu fortress, the new Real Madrid manager seemed more composed, less volatile. Yet the essence remains: competitive, proud, and convinced that football, above all, is about winning.

Real Madrid announced his appointment on 11 June 2026, handing the Portuguese a three-season deal. He joins Los Merengues on 13 July, just as preparations for the new campaign get under way.

Back in 2004, Mourinho introduced himself to the world as the "Special One". Now he appears ready to show humility without surrendering his authority. "I don't want to say I was the chosen one," he told Vanity Fair. "I was one of them."

Time has refined his public image without touching the core of his personality. The coach who dominated England through press conferences, who turned every big match into a psychological battle, who challenged the mightiest Barcelona from the Inter Milan bench and later the Real Madrid bench, returns to the place where his fame peaked.

"Real Madrid's history cannot be compared with any other history," Mourinho told Marca. "The white shirt has a special magic. When we talk about Real Madrid, we are talking about history and the legacy of football."

Kylian Mbappé will be one of his biggest challenges in this new phase. The Frenchman has grown used to media frenzy despite his stellar scoring record, and Mourinho refuses to be drawn into the struggle. He calls instead for calm, observation and dialogue.

"This is not the time to talk, but the time to listen," Mourinho added.

So far he has only watched from the outside, and he insists he needs to understand. "I am here to help, not to criticise," he explained.

"Mbappé is an exceptional player, and I will try to help him become better," he continued.

Then came the memories, especially the Clásicos that split football in two. Guardiola on one side, him on the other. Messi and Cristiano on the pitch. Real Madrid and Barcelona becoming a global phenomenon. "The world stopped to watch those matches," he said. "It was not limited to Real Madrid and Barcelona, or Spain only. It was the entire world, like the great tennis matches between Nadal, Federer and Djokovic."

He does not deny his past at Barcelona. "I hold no grudge against Barcelona," he said, before adding a line with that classic touch: "I enjoy playing against the best, because the best force you to be better."

"There is a foolish theory: that you can be great without winning," Mourinho noted. "In sport, the aim is to win."

To make his case, he reached back to his Real Madrid side of 2011-2012, the one that amassed 100 points and scored 121 goals. "How defensive was that team?" he asked.

His defence extended to the Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and Barcelona in 2010.

He refused to reduce it to a heroic rearguard with ten men at the Camp Nou, pointing out that his team had won 3-1 a week earlier. Even so, he takes pride in that backs-to-the-wall display against the best team in the world. It was not a defence of football, he believes, but an embodiment of resilience, professionalism and competitive spirit.

Mourinho knows he helped turn the coach into a central figure. Before his arrival, the spotlight fell on the players most of the time. With him, the bench began to make headlines too. "I never wanted to be more important than my players," he explains now.

Charisma, he insists, cannot be faked. "You cannot buy charisma from the supermarket." Authority, for him, is earned through hard work: training, leadership, preparing for matches, convincing players.

Even the suit, a trademark since his Chelsea days, surfaces in the interview as a symbol of principle. Mourinho sees it as part of football's rituals. "The coach represents the club, the fans and the professional class," he said. "That is why I never felt comfortable in any other attire. The suit was not just a mask, it was a protective shield."