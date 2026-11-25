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As the next transfer window approaches, speculation is mounting again over potential departures from VfB Stuttgart. The club need to raise money. Why, and how have they found themselves trapped?

VfB Stuttgart have gone from relegation candidates to regulars in European competition, from fearing for their survival to winning the cup, and from a faceless side to one packed with Germany internationals. Few clubs have enjoyed a more remarkable rise in recent Bundesliga history.

Yet the supervisory board have spent years tempering the excitement, with one eye always on the finances. Money matters to every club, at least in Germany. At VfB, though, speculation about selling key players to meet the board's transfer revenue demands has almost become a tradition. It happened last summer and is happening again ahead of the winter window, a situation that has not escaped Uli Hoeneß's attention .

Jamie Leweling, Bilal El Khannouss and Angelo Stiller, who is reportedly no longer beyond question , are being touted as candidates for sale. Ramon Hendriks and Jürgen Klopp favourite Finn Jeltsch are attracting interest too. Losing any of them, whether by choice or necessity, would take a significant chunk of quality out of the squad. Why would Stuttgart risk it?

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After all, VfB brought in a huge sum for Nick Woltemade just over a year ago, reached another DFB Cup final and qualified for the lucrative Champions League. Surely all that money cannot have vanished into thin air? It is not quite that simple.

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Building their own empire: VfB Stuttgart have big plans

Nor does the Swabian stereotype of watching every penny hold true. Several demands lie behind the supervisory board's target of generating transfer revenue in the middle tens of millions of euros.

First, VfB need money for infrastructure projects despite strong figures for the 2025 financial year: more than €80 million in additional revenue and around €7 million more profit than in 2024. News emerged back in August of plans to renovate the club's offices on Mercedesstraße extensively, or possibly rebuild them entirely. At the members' meeting, chief executive Alexander Wehrle also announced plans to buy the Carl-Benz-Center. The building sits between the MHP Arena and the Porsche Arena. Its 20,000 square metres of usable space include premises VfB currently rent for marketing, a fan shop and a youth academy, among other things. A VfB museum is also planned.

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The latter project alone will cost €50 million, according to Bild. A bank loan would fund the purchase, with savings on rent expected to cover the cost over the long term. Renovation of the club offices, which date from the 1980s, could then begin in 2029.

There is another loan to consider. VfB have yet to pay off the €130 million to €140 million renovation of the MHP Arena for Euro 2024, with repayments running until 2034.

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VfB's push for independence and their dream of an empire of their own in Bad Cannstatt show the scale of their ambitions. At that members' meeting, Wehrle even joked at the end of his speech: "Perhaps one day we'll even manage to build a bigger stadium here in Neckarpark."

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A huge task! VfB Stuttgart face a string of departures

VfB also need to cover a substantial summer transfer deficit. They reportedly spent €55 million on new signings Dzenan Pejcinovic and Leo Sauer, who have yet to make an impact, and on making El Khannouss's loan move permanent. On paper, they brought in around €38 million. But a substantial portion never reached Stuttgart's account.

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Real Madrid took a sizeable share of the roughly €22 million to €23 million fee for Chema Andres, included in that €38 million total, because of a sell-on clause. Nobody has given an exact figure, and reports vary considerably. Some put it at half the fee, €11 million, while others say €7 million. Moreover, the departure is now reportedly causing bewilderment within the club because it came so close to the end of the transfer window that VfB could not sign a replacement.

Meanwhile, El Khannouss, Stiller and Leweling turned down lucrative offers in the summer. Each would have brought in around €40 million and covered the investment in one go.

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The team's rise has also pushed up the wage budget. According to kicker, it has grown from €105 million to €163 million in three years. Expensive new signings and contract extensions for key players have driven that increase. Among them is captain Deniz Undav, who became the highest-paid player in the club's history on €5.5 million plus bonuses and a signing-on fee .

By next season at the latest, VfB must also decide who else moves up the pay scale. A year later, a radical overhaul looms . No fewer than 15 (!) contracts expire, including those of current regulars Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Chris Führich and Josha Vagnoman, as well as Stiller, Demirovic and Hendriks. Youngster Yannik Spalt 's deal also ends. VfB will need to settle most of those players' futures by the summer, their last chance to collect a fee. Otherwise, they face a string of free transfers. Fabian Wohlgemuth, Christian Gentner and the sporting management have a huge task ahead.

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Talks with Hendriks, for example, have been going on for some time . The 25-year-old reportedly wants a substantial pay rise and a release clause, but most board members are said to oppose granting such clauses in future. Recent experiences have been too costly. Release clauses allowed Waldemar Anton (€22.5 million) and Serhou Guirassy (€18.5 million) to join Borussia Dortmund for relatively modest fees. Hiroki Ito joined Bayern Munich for €23.5 million. Only two players in the current squad, Stiller (€37 million) and El Khannouss (€75 million), still have that option. Führich's recently expired, according to Sport Bild.

Sebastian Hoeneß is a powder keg: VfB Stuttgart face an almost impossible problem

VfB could probably demand even more for potential sale candidates this winter. A move in the middle of a season would hurt, strengthening the club's negotiating position. But losing a regular starter would anger coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who naturally wants to keep his key players.

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After Woltemade's departure, Hoeneß did not hesitate to criticise the squad planning publicly, visibly annoyed, and demand signings . "Of course there's a financial situation," he said, adding that it was "normal" for "tension" to arise. "But sporting responsibility lies with the coach." That stance has not changed. Another sale could reignite the dispute, and the transfer-balance problem will return after the season for the reasons outlined above.

Sales could also jeopardise VfB's sporting ambitions and the income tied to them. Progressing in the Champions League would bring in between €10 million and €20 million, and looks realistic after seven points from four games. The final two, potentially decisive, league-phase matches against Club Brugge and PSV Eindhoven come after the turn of the year, when the transfer window will already be open.

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Qualifying for the Champions League again in the new year would strengthen VfB's hand in upcoming or ongoing contract talks with Hendriks and others. After an inconsistent start to the season, qualification is far from certain, though ten matches is still a little early for predictions.

VfB are trapped between protecting their squad and balancing the books. The club's leaders face an almost impossible problem, with tensions with Hoeneß looking inevitable. His contract also expires in 2028.

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VfB Stuttgart face an exodus: The expiring contracts

Player Position Contract expires Stefan Drljaca Goalkeeper 30 June 2027 Dan-Axel Zagadou Centre-back 30 June 2027 Fabian Bredlow Goalkeeper 30 June 2028 Marius Funk Goalkeeper 30 June 2028 Ameen Al-Dakhil Centre-back 30 June 2028 Ramon Hendriks Centre-back 30 June 2028 Jeff Chabot Centre-back 30 June 2028 Josha Vagnoman Right-back 30 June 2028 Leonidas Stergiou Right-back 30 June 2028 Maximilian Mittelstädt Left-back 30 June 2028 Angelo Stiller Midfielder 30 June 2028 Atakan Karazor Midfielder 30 June 2028 Jarzinho Malanga Midfielder 30 June 2028 Nikolas Nartey Midfielder 30 June 2028 Yanik Spalt Midfielder 30 June 2028 Chris Führich Midfielder 30 June 2028 Ermedin Demirovic Striker 30 June 2028