Seated on an exceptional throne: Harry Kane enjoys a historic night with England

Harry Kane equalled a historic record on Tuesday evening as England captain, lining up against the Czech Republic at Wembley in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Starting the match took Kane to 125 appearances for the Three Lions across all competitions.

That tally draws him level with Peter Shilton for the most England caps, according to Opta. The legendary goalkeeper set the mark between 1970 and 1990.

Kane, 33, first pulled on an England shirt in 2015. He can claim the record outright by featuring against Croatia on 12 November in the penultimate round of the group stage.

The appearances record is far from his only one. Kane is also England's top scorer with 89 goals, has made the most appearances in major tournaments with 36 matches, and leads the way for goals in major tournaments with 21.