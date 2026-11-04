One of Al-Ittihad's leaders is closing in on a return after a long absence, ready to play his first matches of the current season.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that Al-Ittihad manager Jens Wissing will be able to call on Saudi defender Ahmed Sharahili once the upcoming international break, the "FIFA virus", is over.

Sharahili ruptured the peroneus longus tendon in his left ankle last July during an individual preparation programme with his personal trainer.

The newspaper explained that the Saudi defender is now ready to feature again, having completed his rehabilitation programme over recent months.

Next matches ITT Saudi Pro League 12:30 NEO Watch

His return hands the German coach a real boost. Sharahili is one of the team's most prominent leaders, and Al-Ittihad have been short at the back since the start of the current season.

The 32-year-old came back to play with the Tigers last season after recovering from cruciate ligament surgery, only to pick up another injury before the campaign began.

Sharahili played 20 matches for the Saudi side last season, without scoring or registering a single assist.