Scandal in Argentina: Messi fights to stop his reputation being tarnished

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Lionel Messi appears to have decided to distance himself from the storm engulfing the Argentine Football Association, after his relationship with its president, Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia, turned into a genuine crisis amid financial suspicions and judicial investigations that threaten to cast a shadow over one of the most successful football institutions in the world.

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Renowned Argentine newspaper "Clarín", in a report by journalist Nicolás Wiñazki, has revealed that Messi's personal and commercial relationship with the current leadership of the Argentine Football Association has broken down. The Argentina captain is looking to protect his image and reputation now that the institution he's been tied to for so many years is surrounded by scandals and suspicions that raise plenty of questions.

The dispute has gone beyond personal differences, according to the report, and could turn into legal action in the coming weeks. Messi has enlisted experts to draft a legal notice aimed at stopping the Argentine Football Association and its officials from using his name, images and promotional material for commercial gain.

Financial suspicions threaten Messi's relationship with the Argentine Football Association

At the root of the breakdown are suspicions over how money is managed inside the Argentine Football Association, specifically around its president, Claudio Tapia, and treasurer Pablo Toviggino.

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The allegations doing the rounds point to a network of companies set up abroad to conceal the final destination of huge sums that were supposed to go to Argentine clubs.

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Sources close to Messi's family told "Clarín" that the player doesn't want his image linked to any of these suspicions. Over many years he has built an exceptional standing around the world, not only through his achievements on the pitch but also through his image and conduct off it.

This crisis didn't emerge overnight. According to the report, Messi's family have already borne the consequences of several commercial disputes with international sponsors, all triggered by decisions the Argentine Football Association took without coordinating with them.

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The most notable came during the last World Cup. Tapia allowed an Argentine brand, a sponsor of the association, to use Messi's image in a major advertising campaign, even though the player was tied to an advertising contract with a rival American brand.

That left Messi's family in an awkward position. They were forced to explain to his international sponsors why his image had appeared in an advertising campaign for a rival brand, without any prior coordination with them.

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Legal notice to stop the exploitation of the legend's name

Messi has enlisted experts to prepare a legal document, the newspaper reports, which could reach the Argentine Football Association as a formal notice. It demands that Tapia and the other officials immediately stop using his name, images and audiovisual material in any commercial or promotional activities.

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The sources who spoke to "Clarín" disagree on when the document will be sent. Some insist it has already reached the association, while others say it has been drafted and is ready to go.

Either way, the fact that it exists at all shows how tense things have become between Messi and the association's current leadership, after the two had been allies for many years.

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Even Messi's farewell match for Argentina against Benin got caught up in the disputes. A tense atmosphere and organisational errors drew widespread criticism.

The association staged the Argentina captain's farewell against Benin at the Monumental, but the game didn't live up to the occasion, according to the report, which pointed to problems with the sound, lighting and accompanying shows. The drone display even depicted Messi striking the ball with his right foot, even though he's left-footed.

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When the association tried to blame River Plate for some of the organisational shortcomings, club officials denied that account. Messi, meanwhile, had met the club's president, Stefano Di Carlo, who granted him honorary membership, and he also gave the club his last national team shirt to display in its museum.

Neither Messi nor Tapia has commented officially on these developments. But the "Clarín" revelations suggest the relationship the two shared for so many years has reached an extremely complicated stage, and that the Argentina captain is now ready to protect his name and image from the potential fallout of the scandals besieging the association.