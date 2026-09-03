Argentina are entering unknown territory. The international retirement of the legend Lionel Messi marks a defining point in the history of the Tango dancers.

According to AS newspaper, Argentina must now confront the challenges ahead, chief among them settling the future of their coach Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni has become the central figure of Argentina's core project following Messi's retirement, and there are fears that the coach's own tenure with the senior side may also be nearing its end. That is why the Argentine Football Association dreams of renewing his contract.

"I will continue until December, and after that I will speak with the president of the association. The idea is to stop and get a bit of rest." Scaloni said as much in the press conference after the World Cup final, and the statement landed as a great shock.

Days later, the mood calmed. New information suggested that the manager and his coaching staff would continue leading the project until the next edition of the Copa America.

Fears over a possible departure for Scaloni took hold after Messi's retirement, with the absence of the leaders raising concern. It should by no means cast doubt on the quality of the current list of players, though, which still includes a large number of world champions.

His contract runs until December. Scaloni is due to officially announce his preliminary squad on 6 September for the upcoming window of international friendlies, and this will be the first list without Lionel Messi.

The manager will decide at the end of the year on the next step, while the Argentine Football Association is determined to renew his contract.

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