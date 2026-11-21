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FC Utrecht suffered a painful Eredivisie defeat on Saturday evening. Anthony Correia's side lost 3-2 at home to SC Cambuur, who wiped out Utrecht's late comeback. Fireworks on the pitch also halted the match at Stadion Galgenwaard for half an hour in the first half.

Correia was without the injured Ángel Alarcón against the Frisian side, while Niklas Vesterlund withdrew at the last moment. Siebe Horemans took Vesterlund's place.

In the seventh minute, Stadion Galgenwaard paid tribute to seven-year-old FC Utrecht supporter Jimi Groeneveld, who had died. Singing rang out from the Bunnikside, but a few minutes later a smoke bomb came onto the pitch from the same stand.

Referee Allard Lindhout halted the match while a search for the culprit began. After the supporter responsible was caught, mayor Sharon Dijksma and the KNVB decided play could resume following a stoppage of about half an hour.

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FC Utrecht made little impression after the restart and fell behind midway through the first half. Nicolas Binder opened the scoring for Cambuur after 25 minutes, and Devid Bouah came close to adding a second shortly afterwards.

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The visitors then struck the outside of the post. Rafik El Arguioui, on loan from FC Utrecht of all clubs, nearly made it 2-0 with a long-range shot. The home side managed just one shot on target before the break and headed to the dressing room to a chorus of whistles.

Correia sent on Arthur Zagré and Davy van den Berg, and FC Utrecht began to take a firmer grip on the game. Yet the visitors struck again when Ilyes Hamache finished a counter-attack in the 55th minute after Zagré lost possession.

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FC Utrecht responded quickly this time. Artem Stepanov slotted home to pull one back after an hour's play, before goalkeeper Thijs Jansen denied substitute Adrian Blake.

With nine minutes remaining, FC Utrecht looked set to take something from the match. Substitute Van Duijn equalised in the 81st minute, completing the home side's comeback from two goals down.

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That relief lasted barely two minutes. Morgan Costarelli finished another counter-attack to restore Cambuur's lead.

FC Utrecht could not recover and finished empty-handed, while the newly promoted side took three impressive points back to Leeuwarden. The result piles more pressure on Correia, whose side sit only just above the relegation zone. Cambuur climb to a remarkable eighth place.