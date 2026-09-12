SC Cambuur picked up their first win of the season on Saturday evening. At home, they deservedly beat an unusually poor NEC side 3-0. Ilyes Hamache scored twice, while Iwan Henstra had the final say.

Cambuur flew out of the blocks, poured huge energy into the game and made life extremely difficult for NEC. After 20 minutes, the Frisians had the lead they deserved. Billy van Duijl kept his head and whipped in an excellent cross for Ilyes Hamache, who fired home for 1-0.

NEC had to chase an equaliser, but Dick Schreuder's side lacked any real sharpness. Chances were scarce, while Cambuur remained dangerous on the break.

A dreadful mistake from Gonzalo Crettaz almost handed Cambuur another goal. Around 40 metres from his own goal, the goalkeeper completely misjudged the ball, but just managed to recover in time. Devid Bouah also had two big headed chances to make it 2-0, but neither effort had the right direction.

Little changed after the break. NEC were powerless and Cambuur outclassed them in virtually every area. Hamache then got the 2-0 his display deserved in the 54th minute, firing the ball through Crettaz's legs from close range.

Beyond a few brief threats from Kaj Sierhuis, NEC offered very little. Their night got worse in stoppage time when they conceded a third, Henstra lashing a long-range strike brilliantly into the corner.

With that, Cambuur have their first win of the season and move onto four points from six matches. NEC have only three points more and travel to Turin with a sour feeling, where Juventus await in the Europa League on Thursday.