According to Bild, sporting director Rouven Schröder has a budget of four million euros to fill the vacant post. The Foals would therefore not be put off by a compensation fee if they move for a new coach.

That would apply, for example, to Brian Priske of Sparta Prague, who, according to the Danish newspaper Tipsbladet, is high on Gladbach's list. There are no more precise details about the length of the 49-year-old Dane's contract at the Czech top-flight club.

Also on Gladbach's list, according to Bild, are Alexander Blessin (most recently St. Pauli), Horst Steffen (SV Werder Bremen), Christian Eichner (Karlsruher SC) and Steffen Baumgart (Union Berlin). Alongside Schröder, his predecessor Roland Virkus is also working through the shortlist. He has been working within the Scouting & Recruitment directorate in the area of "coach scouting" since July. The latter candidate would bring a certain edge if appointed.

Where was Steffen Baumgart most recently employed as a coach?

Before his spells in Berlin and at HSV, Baumgart had, of all clubs, coached Gladbach's arch-rivals 1. FC Köln. In his first season, the now 54-year-old led the Billy Goats to a sensational seventh place, sealing qualification for the Conference League. In December 2023, the long-popular coach and Köln parted ways after a sporting downturn, ending a run of 98 matches together.

Even with his Köln past, Baumgart would fit the profile Gladbach are looking for: a coach with experience who knows how to handle setbacks. It is also said to matter to the decision-makers that he has already dealt intensively with Gladbach and would not need to start by studying videos. The situation at the Foals is precarious after only three matchdays.

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Where are Gladbach in the Bundesliga table?

On no points with a goal difference of 3:12, Gladbach sit 17th in the Bundesliga. Only the still goalless HSV are worse off at 0:12. Last weekend, Borussia turned in an alarming display at SC Freiburg (0:5), which ultimately meant the end for Polanski.

Polanski, 40, had initially taken over on an interim basis last season after the dismissal of Gerardo Seoane. He was already under scrutiny before the start of the new campaign. After his promotion to head coach, he recorded an average of just 1.10 points in 29 matches.