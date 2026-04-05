Saudi media: Salah is finished… and the Egyptian press is hyping him up!

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger, has come under fierce criticism from a Saudi journalist following reports linking him with a move to the Roshen Professional League this summer.

Salah had announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season, prompting press reports suggesting he might join Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad in the Roshen League, as well as strong interest from some European clubs in securing his services.

However, Saudi journalist Saud Al-Sarami, the former official spokesperson for Al-Nassr, made scathing remarks on his programme “Al-Arabiya FM”, in which he attacked Salah, saying: “The Egyptian Pharaoh is finished and has nothing left to offer; he is currently not suited to the Saudi league.”

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He added: “What is happening now is nothing more than a promotional campaign by some Egyptian media and press outlets to push him towards the Roshen League, where some see him as a good fit for Al-Hilal, whilst others are tipping him to join Al-Ittihad.”

He continued: “We already have Egyptian players in our league; Dunga at Al-Nujuma is a sufficient example, as he was unable to keep up with the pace of the match against Al-Nasr and was forced to leave the pitch injured.”

He concluded: “As I said, Salah is not suitable for the Roshen League at the moment; he could move to Smouha in Egypt.”