The Saudi league fixture list has forced the cancellation of Al-Ahli's seventh friendly ahead of the new 2026-2027 season.

Al-Ahli were due to face Abha on 6 August in the last of their pre-season friendlies, following their return to Jeddah from a training camp in Austria.

But the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" revealed that the two clubs' managements agreed to scrap the fixture once the Saudi league schedule dropped.

That schedule pitted Al-Ahli against Abha on 22 August in the second round of the Roshn league. The two sides would therefore have met twice inside three weeks, so the friendly got the chop.

Both clubs are now hunting for new opponents for their final warm-up matches before the season kicks off.

Al-Ahli wrapped up their Austrian camp with six friendlies to their name, winning just one: an 8-0 rout of Austria's Saalfelden.

"Al-Raqi" lost three, going down to Germany's Holstein Kiel and the Portuguese sides Vitória Guimarães and Portimonense. They drew the other two, against Portugal's Rio Ave and England's Fulham.

Al-Ahli are chasing the Saudi league title that has eluded them since 2016. They also want to hold onto the AFC Champions League Elite crown they have claimed in each of the past two seasons.