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Santos midfielder Arthur Melo has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's extreme professionalism while revealing the fierce competitive drive that unites the Portuguese icon with Lionel Messi and Neymar. Having shared a dressing room with all three superstars across his career, the Brazilian described his former Juventus team-mate as a relentless 'robot'.

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Playmaker reflects on elite company

Arthur has detailed Ronaldo's unrivalled daily discipline while explaining what connects him with Messi and Neymar. After emerging at Gremio, he played 60 matches alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020 before joining Juventus in a Miralem Pjanic swap. Following one season with €100 million signing Ronaldo, he joined international colleague Neymar at Santos in 2026.

Unmatched winning mentality links trio

Among the rare group of players to line up alongside all three icons, Arthur compared their contrasting personalities during an appearance on ESPN's Bola da Vez and highlighted their shared obsession with winning.

Explaining what sets the superstars apart, the midfielder said: "There's a characteristic that all three possess. One is quieter, another more playful, but all three have the same trait: they are natural winners, they don't accept doing things halfway or poorly.

"If they're going to do something, they do it to win, they give their best, that competitiveness. And this competitiveness of the three is impressive, it could be in a game of odds or evens, if one loses they go crazy, they say 'let's do it again', so that caught my attention.

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"For them to win so much, they must have something different. Of course, they possess other qualities, but this competitiveness is enough to ruin a friendship."

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Canteen habits highlight strict standards

Having spent the 2020-21 campaign with Ronaldo before the forward returned to Manchester United, Arthur contrasted their daily dressing-room behaviour on the programme, recalling: "Messi is more laid-back in the locker room, a more reserved guy, he's not going to show up with a speaker, joking around. Neymar, on the other hand, is the opposite: when he arrives, everyone knows he's there, he jokes with one person, jokes with another."

Playfully describing Ronaldo as the most 'annoying' of the trio, Arthur recounted a canteen moment that captured his strict standards: "Cristiano is also like that, he jokes with everyone, he likes Brazilians. I used to sit next to him in the cafeteria, still a kid, and my plate was that fruit salad, pasta, meat, and potatoes. He'd look at it and say, 'Dude, that's not good,' then he'd look at his plate and see his brown rice, chicken, the perfect amounts of everything. But he wasn't saying it to annoy me, he was saying it because he wanted to help me, so it was a really cool experience with him, because he set an example and with a professionalism I've never seen anything like it. The guy is called a robot because he really is a robot."

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Reunion puts European lessons first

Having joined Santos on Neymar's invitation after completing negotiations and medical checks, Arthur now aims to bring those European standards onto the pitch in Brazil. Reunited with his compatriot at club level, the midfielder adds vital composure during the closing stretch of the domestic campaign. Sustaining that demanding mentality alongside Neymar will be crucial as Santos prepare to push higher in 2027.