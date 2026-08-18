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Santiago Gimenez reaches agreement over departure from AC Milan

Transfers
AC Milan
FC Porto
Mexico
S. Gimenez

AC Milan are set to receive an opening bid for Santiago Gimenez, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 25-year-old striker has already agreed personal terms with FC Porto.

The Portuguese champions want to move quickly and hope to strike a deal with Milan soon.

Porto want to take Gimenez on loan at first, with an option to buy. According to Transfermarkt, the Mexican is currently worth €18 million.

Milan paid more than €30 million to Feyenoord for Gimenez at the start of 2025.

His contract at Milan runs until mid-2029, but it does not look like he will see it out.

Across 37 official matches for Milan, Gimenez has registered 7 goals and 6 assists. The appointment of Rúben Amorim also does not appear to have changed his situation.

Since the World Cup, Gimenez has been struggling with an ankle injury and has not played a single minute in pre-season.

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