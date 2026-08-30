Salem Al-Dawsari is back at Al-Hilal's headquarters. The captain returned today to continue his rehabilitation programme after roughly six weeks out injured, a step that edges "the Boss" star closer to a return to the pitch and to full readiness with the team.

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Al-Hilal's official account on "X" posted a video clip showing Al-Dawsari inside the club's headquarters as he begins a new phase of his treatment programme. He had undergone surgery on his knee tendons in recent weeks, an operation that kept him out of matches and away from group training.

The medical staff are supervising Al-Dawsari's rehabilitation inside Al-Hilal. His next phase will include work in the physical preparation gym, gradually building his fitness and completing the process before he moves on to training with the ball.

By Al-Hilal's own account, the player has now completed around six weeks since surgery. He needs a further two to four weeks, according to the medical assessment, before he can return to full participation.

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Provided the rehabilitation stages go to plan without any setbacks, Al-Dawsari could return to the pitch after the upcoming international break. From there he will begin to regain his match sharpness and gradually work his way back into the coaching staff's plans.

Al-Dawsari underwent surgery on his knee tendons last July. Initial estimates put him out for at least six to eight weeks, which means he is now closing in on his expected return date.