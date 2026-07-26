Salah settles on his shirt number at Beşiktaş

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is edging closer to a move to the Turkish league, with Besiktas leading the chase.

Trusted Turkish journalist Levent Umit Erol claims Salah has already settled on his shirt number for next season.

"I still stand by what I said in all my posts, Salah will be the owner of the number 11 shirt at Besiktas," Erol wrote on X.

He added, "The promotional advertisements for Salah will be filmed, under the sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, using the eagle symbols and logos."

According to Erol, high-level figures in the Turkish state will also play a part in getting the deal over the line.

His message closed with a promise: "Besiktas fans, rest assured, you will get Salah."

The Haber S Balıkesir website reports that Besiktas have tabled a guaranteed annual salary worth 15 million euros, plus performance-related bonuses of around 4 million.

On top of that, the Turkish giants have offered the former Liverpool man a two-year contract.