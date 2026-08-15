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Kasimpasa SK v Trabzonspor - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Salah's situation? Trabzonspor's line-up against Kasımpaşa announced

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor
Kasimpasa
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Fatih Tekke has named his Trabzonspor side for the trip to Kasimpasa on the opening weekend of the Turkish Super Lig.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

The manager has opted to leave new Egyptian signing Mohamed Salah on the bench for the clash, which Gorkan Hasova will officiate.

According to Gazete Pencere, Trabzonspor start with Onana, Savic, Nwakaeme, Pina, Mustafa, Bouchouari, Aral, Malinovskyi, Metehan, Savio and Onuachu.

Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Super Lig
Corum FK crest
Corum FK
COB
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS

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Kasimpasa, meanwhile, line up with Andreas, Arous, Eli, Yesin, Wink, Baldursson, Mendes, Diabate, Murtaza, Guven and Bendezik.

Reigning champions Galatasaray opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Corum.

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