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RC Deportivo A Coruna v Real Madrid - Trofeo Teresa HerreraGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Salah's replacement? The Turkish league sets its sights on Diaz

Transfers
B. Diaz
M. Salah
Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
Besiktas vs FK Kauno Zalgiris
Besiktas
FK Kauno Zalgiris
Alanyaspor vs Besiktas
Alanyaspor
Super Lig
Real Madrid
LaLiga
AC Milan
Morocco
Egypt
Türkiye
Hungary
Lithuania
Spain
Italy

... with an Italian door open to signing him

Besiktas have not yet closed the door on the summer transfer window. After stumbling in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah, the Turkish club have started searching for an alternative to make up for the deal that never happened, with the Egypt captain having joined Trabzonspor.

Brahim Diaz, the Real Madrid star, has emerged among the options on Besiktas's list. The club are monitoring the Moroccan winger's situation and the chance he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, citing Spanish website Fichajes, report that Besiktas enquired about Diaz's situation only for him to join Milan, who want to bring him back after his previous successful spell there.

Capable of playing on the wing or in the playmaker role, Diaz offers a versatility that suits Besiktas's plan. The club want a player who can provide multiple attacking solutions.

Doubts over Diaz's future at Real Madrid have grown as competition up front has intensified. Coach Jose Mourinho's options have expanded with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and new arrival Yan Diomande all in the mix.

That may push the Moroccan to weigh up offers to leave in search of more playing time. Diaz already knows Milan well, having played 124 matches between 2020 and 2023, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

He also impressed with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Across five matches he provided four assists, making him the top African playmaker in World Cup history.

Despite the links, Besiktas have not yet made an official offer. The Turkish club are monitoring how Diaz's situation with Real Madrid develops before taking their next step, according to the same source.

Read also: 3 million euros the headline of the new battle between Real and Barcelona

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