Salah out in front: Hakimi writes his name above Samuel Eto'o

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi has moved past Samuel Eto'o in a notable African list, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back leapfrogging a Cameroonian legend who now presides over his country's local federation after starring for a host of European clubs.

Luis Enrique, as has become the norm, named Hakimi in his starting line-up for the Manchester City match at the Etihad Stadium this Wednesday evening, the standout fixture of the second round of the Champions League league phase.

That was Hakimi's 79th appearance in the competition across all four of his clubs: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Figures from the "Stats du Foot" network show he has edged clear of Eto'o, who played 78 matches in the competition. Hakimi now stands alone in third place among African players with the most appearances in Europe's premier competition.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah tops the list on 98 matches, most of them with Liverpool. The former Anfield star is now at Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Thirteen more appearances would take Hakimi level with Didier Drogba, the Ivorian legend sitting second.