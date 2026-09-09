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Loai Mohamed

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Salah on top: Hakimi equals Eto'o on a historic African list

A. Hakimi
S. Eto'o
M. Salah
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League
Morocco
Cameroon
Egypt
France
Slovakia

The Moroccan star sets impressive numbers in the Champions League

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain captain, has drawn level with Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, who played for several clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona, on a historic African list in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG boss Luis Enrique handed Hakimi a start against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday evening, in the opening round of the league phase.

It was the Moroccan's 78th Champions League appearance. He has turned out in the competition for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the "Stats Foot" network, Hakimi is now the third-most capped African player in Champions League history, level with Eto'o.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah leads the way. The former Liverpool star, now at Turkey's Trabzonspor, has 98 matches, ahead of Ivorian great Didier Drogba, the former Chelsea forward.

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Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
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Zilina crest
Zilina
ZIL
Ligue 1
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Brest
B29
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
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