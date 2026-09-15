After the former Leverkusen man's mixed display in the Reds' 0-0 Premier League draw with Fulham at the weekend, former England international and current Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson delivered a damning verdict: "I don't know how much longer they can wait for Florian Wirtz."

Against the Cottagers, Wirtz again started in attacking midfield but barely made an impact and could not stop Liverpool slipping to another draw. Merson now doubts whether Wirtz suits the 20-time champions' style of play: "I'm a big fan of him and I think he's a special player. But it's not working. It's just not working."

Others have also started to question whether the playmaker is suited to the Premier League. Liverpool signed Wirtz from Leverkusen in 2025 for 125 million euros, but a mixed first season in England followed. Even under new coach Andoni Iraola, Wirtz has shown flashes of his talent, yet he remains well short of the sparkling form he produced at Leverkusen.

This season, the 23-year-old is still waiting for his first goal. He has managed just one assist in five competitive matches. According to WhoScored, Wirtz has also lost possession 53 times, more than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Given those numbers and the lack of progress, Mick Brown believes Liverpool would be open to selling Wirtz after this season. Speaking to Football Insider, the former scout for the Reds' arch-rivals Manchester United said Liverpool would "definitely explore the possibility of getting back some of the transfer fee paid in the summer of 2025".

How much longer is Florian Wirtz under contract at Liverpool?

Brown added: "When you spend that much money on a player, you also want him to perform every week, deliver goals and assists and help the team win. He has not lived up to his price tag at all yet. He cannot necessarily help the fact that it (the price tag, editor's note) hangs over him, but the club still will not be happy with their investment."

At Anfield, Wirtz is still under contract until 2030. Before the international break, he and his team-mates have two more matches: Liverpool host league rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, then travel to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.



