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Bayern Munich had to settle for a 1-1 draw with visitors Cologne in their meeting at the Allianz Arena on Friday evening, in the 10th round of the Bundesliga.

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Cologne sprang an early surprise, and Bayern lost both Harry Kane and Michael Olise to injury.

Bayern went into the game looking to extend their run of positive results and protect their unbeaten record in the competition. A strong start to the season had put them top of the table. Cologne were hoping to take something off one of the leading title contenders.

The visitors stunned the hosts in the 12th minute. Mikey Moore exploited the space in the Bayern defence after a swift counter-attack led by Said El Mala, who found his teammate inside the penalty area. Moore then collected a backheel, faced goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, rounded him and slotted into the net.

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Bayern tried to hit back quickly and took control of proceedings, making use of the movement of Michael Olise and Lennart Karl. But the visitors' defensive organisation made it hard for the hosts to reach Marvin Schwäbe's goal.

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Then came an early blow. Harry Kane, their English striker, felt pain that forced him off for treatment in the 20th minute. Vincent Kompany had to make an enforced substitution, sending on Tom Bischof and reshuffling some of the attacking roles on the pitch.

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Bayern's troubles weren't over, but they regained their balance before half-time. Nathaniel Brown equalised in the 37th minute, taking a pass from Tom Bischof and drilling a powerful, low shot from outside the penalty area that nestled beside the post. Level again, and the hosts had an important lift.

Kompany was forced into another change at the start of the second half. Michael Olise couldn't continue because of injury, so Tim Binder replaced him in the 46th minute to make his Bundesliga debut.

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Chances followed at both ends. Lennart Karl almost put Bayern ahead in the 54th minute when he received a through ball inside the penalty area, but his shot went just wide of the left-hand post.

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Cologne nearly restored their lead three minutes later. Mikey Moore led a dangerous attack and passed to Said El Mala, whose first-time shot Urbig brilliantly saved. The goalkeeper then shone again to deny Linton Maina's effort from the rebound and keep it level.

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Bayern tried to use their dominant possession to put pressure on the Cologne defence, but the visitors stayed compact and closed down the space. Their quick transitions repeatedly threatened Urbig's goal.

Kompany made further changes in the 70th minute, introducing Min-jae Kim and Jamal Musiala in place of Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer in an attempt to energise the team for the closing stages. Cologne turned to their own substitutions to maintain their defensive balance.

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Bayern had clear superiority in possession and attacking attempts. They couldn't turn it into a second goal, though, with Cologne's defence resolute and their goalkeeper in fine form.

Bayern dropped two points at home and moved on to 22 after failing to make their superiority on the pitch count. Cologne came away with a precious result against the league leaders in a difficult contest, and Bayern now have growing concerns over the injuries to Kane and Olise.