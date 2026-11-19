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Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic, of the Netherlands, has responded to reports claiming he had been sacked and that there were disputes between him and his players, ahead of the eagerly awaited clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

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Al-Ahli host rivals Al-Nassr at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah tomorrow, Friday , in a fixture held over from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Pusic faced the media in Jeddah on Thursday to preview the game, and the newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" carried excerpts in which he tackled the reports swirling around the squad.

The Dutch coach was blunt: "There is a lot of untrue news on social media. I will not focus on it. My focus is entirely on the quality of training."

Reports had suggested the Al-Ahli board wanted Pusic gone before the clasico. Two things stopped them: the financial crisis gripping the club and the large release clause in the Dutch coach's contract.

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Pusic added: "Don't believe what is being circulated. We are one team, and we have many good days ahead of us. Emotions are part of the game. I will not talk about any individual player, I will talk about the team as a whole."

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He was referring to reports of rows between him and the Al-Ahli players in training over the past few days, as the squad prepared for the clasico.

According to Saudi newspaper "Okaz", some Al-Ahli players got into a heated exchange with Pusic because they weren't convinced by his technical and tactical plans. They were unhappy that he kept faith with his approach and tactical convictions even though they hadn't worked in recent weeks. The row prompted the Dutch coach to walk out of training.

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It didn't end there. The players also accused Pusic of favouring Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko and of setting up everyone to serve him, all to prove his selection right, even at their own expense.

The newspaper says the fallout has hit the mental state and morale of some players, who now feel marginalised and have lost confidence because of the way the coaching staff treat them.

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Turning back to the match, Pusic said: "Tomorrow's game will be a tough one against the champions. They are a team with quality, but we also have a lot of quality and we are excited to play in front of our fans."

Al-Nassr ended a seven-year wait for the Roshn Saudi League title last season, seeing off traditional rivals Al-Hilal in a race that went down to the final round.

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Pusic signed off by answering critics who questioned Al-Ahli for agreeing to play the clasico straight after the international break.

He explained: "When we took the decision, time was short. It was not an individual decision, it was a collective one. Both Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr are affected by the break because they have a number of international players."

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The stakes are high for Al-Ahli. This clasico will be decisive in their bid to get back into the race for the Roshn League title this season.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi League on 21 points from seven wins and four defeats, a full nine points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

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Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference alone.