Ruud Gullit completely disagrees with the approach of colleague Sam van Royen during the interview with Ruben van Bommel. The former Netherlands international made that clear after PSV - Shakhtar Donetsk (1-1) on Ziggo Sport.

After getting Van Bommel in front of the camera, Van Royen naturally asked the forward about his foul on Aaron Bouwman from last Saturday against Ajax. Gullit felt the presenter kept pushing the point for too long.

"Jesus, come on," Gullit says straight after the interview, launching into a full rant. "Just keep harping on and on... Leave the lad alone! He has apologised, that’s what he’s saying too."

What Gullit struggles with most is Van Royen’s persistent questioning. "Is it over now? And just keep going on... Sam, you’ve disappointed me."

Then Gullit adds a small caveat, though he does not budge from his view. "No, I get it, you’ve done your job. But leave him alone now. Come on."

Hélène Hendriks then comes to Van Royen’s defence, saying she does consider the subject 'relevant'. "Relevant? Come on," Gullit replies, having none of it. "Did you call your mother, did you do this... What else do you want to know?"

For Gullit, Van Bommel clearly genuinely regrets his action. "He really felt bad about it," he believes he can see from the PSV forward. "He showed that, so that’s it. Done."