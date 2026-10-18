Runjaic: “The worst performance since I joined Udinese. It’s unacceptable”

Kosta Runjaic, Udinese manager, spoke after a heavy home defeat to Lecce left his position at risk:

"It was the worst performance since I've been here. We lost the physical duels and were not intense enough. I am responsible for this defeat, as I am for the others, but today we have to focus on a thoroughly poor performance.

Almost the entire team failed to play their game, with the exception of Davis and Alaba in the first half. We can also exclude Okoye from that assessment. We win and lose together. I know the situation and I did not expect a result like this. We have to ask ourselves why it happened.

I feel capable of turning this team around. Udinese have been through similar periods in recent decades. I am very sorry for our supporters, but that is football: today it is our opponents who are celebrating. Our last home win was in May. We have to stay united, while speaking directly and clearly".



