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Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rüdiger has defended his French teammate Kylian Mbappé against the criticism he faces over his limited contribution to defensive duties, insisting that the goals the forward scores give him the right to focus on his attacking role and mean he should not be expected to put in extra effort at the defensive end.

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Speaking to "The Athletic", Rüdiger dismissed the idea that Mbappé should take on more defensive work. He argued that what the French forward delivers in front of goal is hugely valuable to the team, especially given how prolifically he's scored since joining the Spanish giants.

According to "Foot Mercato", the German defender said: "Does it make sense for me to ask a man who has scored more than 80 or 90 goals in two years, and has now reached 100 goals for the club, to do my job? That makes no sense."

Rüdiger pointed to Real Madrid's golden era with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. Back then, he explained, the club didn't need its attacking stars to do heavy defensive work in order to succeed and win trophies.

He added: "Let's go back to the past. What was it like in the era of Gareth Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo? Look at their success. We don't always need to talk about their defensive abilities."

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His comments come amid repeated criticism of Mbappé for not doing enough to press opponents and win the ball back. That criticism has put the French forward's defensive game under the microscope, despite his huge influence in the final third.

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In the defender's view, Mbappé should be judged on his goals and attacking impact, not merely on his commitment to defensive tasks. A striker who scores like he does hands the team a major advantage.

Rüdiger also believes roles within a team should suit each player's nature and primary task. Defenders handle the defending. Forwards are expected to take their chances and make the difference in front of goal, and that's exactly what Mbappé keeps doing for Real Madrid.