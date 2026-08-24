Rotterdam Radicals have hit back on Instagram after the fireworks incident during SC Cambuur v Feyenoord (2-5). The supporters' group take particular aim at the uproar that followed and the media reaction. In their view, there was little wrong with the action itself.

"What should have been a nice afternoon of football has unfortunately been marred by, as is so often the case, a small group of people who ruin it for the rest," it begins sarcastically, targeting those who condemned the fireworks action. "How this can still happen in this day and age is a complete mystery to us. It is high time this small group of people were no longer given a platform, and no longer got away with this sort of behaviour."

"It is time we started excluding these kinds of people and putting a stop to them. Their actions do not come from love for their club. This group are out for personal gain and are purely in it for themselves. Scoring points at the expense of others. And we have allowed it for far too long already. Let us now stand together..."

"Against that very small group of people who seize every opportunity to whine about little incidents in football so that even stricter measures can be taken again!! Those people who always want to be first in line whenever they can condemn and denounce something yet again, preferably on TV with a camera in front of their noses. So everyone can see how good they are."

"Can we still put anything into perspective nowadays?! SC Cambuur are now reporting that not 5 but no fewer than 7(!) victims were made yesterday. One or two more victims and the media can talk about a new Heysel disaster. Heysel 2.0, of course caused by Feyenoord supporters. What a joke."

"We'll try to put it into perspective ourselves then. There is a pyro action in the stadium with zero intention of hitting supporters in the home sections. The wind blows some smoke from the flares in the away end into the home end. It can happen. A stray thunderking ends up on that same home end by accident via the roof. That can happen too."

"People in the home end inhale some smoke and hear a few bangs. One or two people will indeed have had a piece of fireworks hit them. You're not going to die from it. But maybe you will in Cambuur. Sem & Sterre cry, dad isn't happy either. The housewives are the first to leave the stand. The rest follow. What is left behind is trauma for life, if we are to believe the media and those involved."