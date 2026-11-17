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Wayne Rooney has revealed that he thought about taking his own life. The former England striker, now Plymouth Argyle manager, described a deeply difficult and painful period he went through while playing for Manchester United.

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Wayne Rooney went through one of the darkest periods of his life and thought about suicide. The former England striker, now Plymouth Argyle manager, has opened up about that painful time. Speaking on the Life at the Midpoint podcast, Rooney discussed the personal difficulties he faced during his years at Manchester United, revealing a side of his life he had long kept out of the spotlight.

Rooney described a difficult period marked by his relationship with alcohol and a tendency to shut himself off from the outside world. "When I drank, I would shut myself away at home for two days and do nothing but drink," he said when asked about the hardest time in his life. Despite his success on the pitch, he was finding his personal circumstances increasingly hard to manage.

He traced the most difficult period back to 1999, when his career was going particularly well and his eldest son Kai, now 17, was still a newborn. Rooney spoke candidly about the contrast between his success on the pitch and his private struggles: "It was probably the best period of my career in terms of how I was playing, but I struggled to cope with everything. I realised I needed help to get through that difficult time."

The former striker said he felt he was losing control of his life. Under pressure and struggling with personal problems, he retreated into isolation and avoided contact with others. Over time, it took a profound toll on his daily life, despite his fame and success in football.

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"I could look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through a difficult period that was really taking its toll on me," Rooney explained. He also wanted to protect his son Kai from what he was going through: "I didn't want Kai to see me in that state, which is why I hid away too." His struggles made it hard to balance his role as a father with his own needs.

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Rooney also spoke about his suicidal thoughts. "I reached a point where I thought about suicide. I didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't want to see people in the street. I didn't want to go into shops," the former Manchester United player said. He described withdrawing from social life, with football one of the few places where he still felt at ease: "I always felt comfortable on the football pitch, but I really struggled with everything else."

Born in 1985, Rooney was one of the leading English footballers of his generation. He played for Everton, Manchester United, DC United and Derby County, making 763 appearances and scoring 313 goals in total. He also won 120 England caps and scored 53 goals, remaining a leading figure in British football for more than a decade.

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Most of Rooney's honours came during his long spell at Manchester United. He won five English league titles, one FA Cup, six Community Shields and four English League Cups. He also won a Champions League, a Europa League and a Club World Cup, cementing his place among the leading figures in the Red Devils' recent history.

Rooney's account reveals the struggles behind his success. Fame and trophies did not shield him from personal difficulties. Even while regarded as one of the world's best strikers, he struggled to find balance away from the pitch. His words offer a more personal view of one of English football's most important figures.