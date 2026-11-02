Ronaldo will not be able to reach it: Messi closes in on a miraculous record!

Lionel Messi keeps adding to the extraordinary numbers of his career. The Argentine led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win away at New England Revolution in Major League Soccer, scoring one and setting up another to move within touching distance of a fresh historic milestone in his goal contributions.

At 39, the star now has 26 goals and 13 assists this season. His career total stands at 937 goals in 1,184 matches, a strike every 104 minutes.

His assists tell their own story. The Inter Miami captain has provided 428 of them, taking his combined goal contributions for club and country to 1,365, one every 71 minutes. He needs just 35 more to hit 1,400.

Recent form has only sharpened his chances. Messi has had a hand in 36 goals across his last 27 matches for Argentina and Inter Miami since the clash with Austria at the 2026 World Cup.

The chase with Cristiano Ronaldo rumbles on. The Portuguese still tops the scoring charts with 985 goals in 1,343 matches, one every 111 minutes, leading the Argentine by 48.

Total contributions are a different matter. There, Messi holds the edge with 1,365 to Ronaldo's 1,246, the gap built on the sheer number of assists between the two.