Ronaldo's statement divides Portugal: a single point of agreement and a key question that poses itself

Cristiano Ronaldo's lengthy statement on Tuesday evening failed to calm the mood in Portugal. If anything, it deepened the division surrounding the national team's historic star after he revealed details of his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus following his angry departure from the Seleção's camp.

His case continues to dominate the headlines of the Portuguese press. The 41-year-old chose to publish a lengthy account to give his version of events, following his place on the substitutes' bench against Norway and the warm-up routines he carried out without taking any part in the match.

Ronaldo blamed Jesus for the crisis. According to his account, both parties had agreed that the coach would provide a clarification to the media regarding the incident. That never happened, causing the dispute between them to escalate.

Ronaldo's statement ignited the crisis

Ronaldo stressed in his statement that he is not considering international retirement and left the door open to a return. Yet his move did nothing to calm the controversy. Instead it fuelled more criticism against him.

Reactions on social media reflect a state of sadness among a section of the Portuguese fans, who had hoped for a different end to his career with the national team after more than two decades of achievements and memories.

Comparisons with Lionel Messi only sharpened the criticism. The Argentine star's farewell to his country came amid touching emotions and widespread tribute, while Ronaldo found himself in the middle of a major crisis with the technical staff and the Portuguese federation.

According to a report published by the network "Foot Mercato", the criticism in some Portuguese media reached the point of describing Ronaldo's statement as detached from reality.

"Ronaldo's ego even forgot Eusébio"

"O Jogo" was among the media most critical of Ronaldo. One of its writers questioned how the player and his personal team, which includes employees from Al-Nassr and others, could believe that the national team coach would walk into the press conference room to read a statement containing the eight points Ronaldo spoke about.

The writer stopped in particular at the sixth point of Ronaldo's statement, in which he compared himself to the two legends Pelé and Maradona.

He wrote critically: "Ronaldo's ego even forgot Eusébio.. it's all about ego".

In his view, Ronaldo placed himself at the centre of the issue in order to target Jesus and Pedro Proença, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation. He went further still, suggesting that what happened could amount to the end of the player's career with the national team.

The Portugal national team is the biggest loser

Despite the division surrounding Ronaldo, one point appears to unite Portugal: the national team is the biggest loser from the crisis.

The case cast its shadow over the camp. Not one of Ronaldo's teammates has come out to defend him or publicly declare their support since the publication of his statement.

Portuguese opinion has splintered over the future of the national team captain.

A poll published by the newspaper "A Bola" found that 71% of participants believe Ronaldo will not be able to return to the national team, while 6% defended him and held Jesus responsible for the crisis over his failure to keep his promise. Another 13% believe the solution lies in all parties sitting down together, ending the dispute and returning to calm.

Ronaldo also has those who defend him

The criticism was not unanimous. Ronaldo still enjoys the support of some well-known media voices, among them the Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre and the Briton Piers Morgan, who are both considered close to the player.

In Portugal, some of his most prominent defenders can be found at "Record", a newspaper belonging to the "Medialivre" group, in which Ronaldo owns a 30% stake.

Journalist Bernardo Ribeiro acknowledged yesterday that Ronaldo faces a long road before repairing his relationship with the Portuguese federation. He turned sharper on the federation's officials, describing them as "fools" who were influenced by people working with Jorge Jesus, and accusing them of "defaming some of those working at Medialivre".

All eyes turn to Jorge Jesus

Ronaldo is expected to face a punishment for leaving the national team's camp during the international break. The bigger question is whether he can return to the ranks at all given the current situation.

He holds the record for the number of international matches with Portugal, with 234, and tops the list of the national team's all-time scorers with 146 goals. That makes any decision about his future with the Seleção of exceptional importance.

Attention now turns to the November international break. Portugal host Denmark on 14 November, before visiting Wales on the 17th of the same month.

One question looms above the rest: will Jesus call up Ronaldo again?

"A Bola" posed it openly, arguing that the current controversy makes it legitimate to ask about the possibility of recalling the Portugal captain in the upcoming international break.

Jesus, meanwhile, will be required to give his own account of the crisis, having so far avoided going into the details of the dispute with Ronaldo.