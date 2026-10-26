Tariq Kayal, head of the compliance committee at the Saudi Pro League, has refused to rely solely on the referees' committee report regarding the goal credited to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, during the match against Al-Faisaly in the 11th round of the Roshn Saudi League. He stressed that the committee is awaiting an official statement from match referee Abdullah Al-Owaidan to settle the identity of the goalscorer.

Speaking to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Kayal said the committee would study all reports related to the incident. Controversy has raged over whether Ronaldo actually scored the goal or whether the ball crossed the line off Brazilian André Giroto, the Al-Faisaly defender.

The committee is awaiting the referee's statement today, Monday, before taking its final decision, he added. It would credit the goal in line with what the review of the reports concludes, then submit its decision to the league for official ratification.

Kayal refused to reveal the details of the referees' committee report or the identity of the player currently credited with the goal in the records. The compliance committee's decision would be final, he stressed, not subject to appeal, with no club or party holding the right to object to it.

Monday's meeting would also see a review of last round's reports, the head of the committee indicated, including those of the media coordinators, match coordinators and stadium managers. The aim is to monitor any violations and apply the penalties stipulated in the regulations.

Numerous decisions have been issued since the start of the season that the committee does not announce to the public, Kayal revealed. Every decision rests on full conviction of its correctness, he stressed, away from affiliations and inclinations. He cited Al-Ahli as the club most subjected to fines issued by the committee since the start of the season.