"Ronaldo is the best in history": Hojlund directs an accusation at Jesus

Rasmus Hojlund has finally addressed his flashpoint with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, speaking out for the first time after Denmark's 1-0 win over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday evening. The incident had raised eyebrows following Portugal's clash in Copenhagen last Thursday.

Hojlund grabbed the equaliser in that 2-2 draw and marked it with Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark "Siu" celebration. Television footage after the final whistle then caught him giving Jesus a light shove in the chest during the post-match handshake.

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Ronaldo had walked out of the Portugal camp a day before the match after falling out with Jesus over his omission, and many quickly linked the two incidents.

Speaking to Danish channel TV 2, Hojlund dismissed any connection between the push and the decision to drop his idol.

The Napoli star accused Jesus of crossing the line on sporting conduct. He said of the moment between them: "As we discussed after the Portugal match, my celebration was a tribute to Ronaldo. The push has nothing to do with coach Jesus's decision (regarding Ronaldo). The reason is that he (Jesus) did not bother to look at me. I think that is unsporting behaviour."

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He added: "You have to shake people's hands properly after a football match. I received a cold push on my chest, and he completely ignored me. So I caught his attention saying: 'Hey, are we serious?' That was all there was to it."

He continued: "Yes, the celebration scene was dedicated to my favourite star (Ronaldo)."

The striker went on: "I know very well that you (the media) want catchy headlines, and that is what you get with him, but yes, Poulsen (the former Denmark player and the channel's analyst) knows that well too. Even back then I was not afraid to say that Cristiano was my idol (since his beginnings at Manchester United)."

Hojlund added: "It is funny that I suddenly found myself, half a year after Ronaldo's departure (from United), almost obliged to take his place in some way. So it was a funny journey. As I said, I think he has a brilliant mentality, and I hope Portugal and Cristiano resolve the matter, because it would be an unfortunate way for it to end for a player."

He concluded: "For me, Ronaldo is the greatest in the history of football, full stop."

Hojlund and Denmark now travel to face Portugal in the Nations League on 14 November, with Jesus's side having won the previous meeting 4-2.

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