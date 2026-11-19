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Ronaldinho's return to the pitch hasn't gone down well with everyone. The 46-year-old Brazilian played 45 minutes last weekend on his comeback for Serie C club Ravenna, which he co-owns. Former striker Antonio Cassano can't understand it, as he made clear in an interview with Viva Fútbol.

Ronaldinho's comeback was fairly successful. A pre-assist from the Barcelona legend helped Ravenna beat Forlì 2-0 at home.

"I have enormous respect for Ronaldinho, as a person and as a player," Cassano said. "For me, he is still among the five greatest players of all time, alongside Messi, Maradona, Ronaldo and probably Pelé."

Cassano still saw no need for him to return to the pitch. "What he did recently was very unpleasant to watch. What was he supposed to do in those circumstances, at 46 years old? I didn’t understand it."

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"He did it because he has a relationship with Cipriani, who is a friend of his," Cassano said of businessman and co-owner Ignazio Cipriani. "And because they gave him a lot of money. I don’t know."

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"For me, it was a ridiculous farce," said Francesco Totti's former strike partner at AS Roma. "I don’t know how else to interpret it. I wouldn’t have done it, even if they had offered me ten million."

"Not even twenty million. I was surprised, because he was always modest and one of the greatest players in history. If you ask me to judge what exactly happened, I think it’s a disgrace, a farce," Cassano said.

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Ronaldinho ended his regular career with Fluminense in 2015. He became a global star at FC Barcelona in his younger years and won the World Cup in 2002.

The one-time Ballon d'Or winner (2005) can harbour cautious hopes of promotion to Serie B with Ravenna. The club sit second after fourteen matches, six points behind leaders Spezia.