Ronald de Boer hears Tolu Arokodare’s interview: ‘This is typical. If you say this about your team-mate...’

Tolu Arokodare starred for Ajax again on Thursday evening, with the 25-year-old striker scoring twice and setting up another in a 1-6 Conference League win over FC Midtjylland. But he told Ziggo Sport he was happiest about a goal he had no hand in.

After the match, reporter Noa Vahle suggested Tolu had been happiest about Marcos Leonardo's goal to make it 1-6. The Brazilian scored his third goal for Ajax after replacing Tolu in the 70th minute.

"How do you know that?" Tolu asks with a smile. "That's true. After he scored, I said I couldn't deny that it was perfect now."

"As I've said in previous interviews, he works hard. And many people won't have noticed that after he made it 1-6, he was still pressing hard. Even in the 92nd minute. I told him that showed a good mentality."

"I'm happy for him. It was a good goal, too. And hopefully it gives him more confidence. This is a team sport. If I don't score, hopefully Leo does. And if Leo doesn't score, hopefully the other players do. If everyone scores, the team win. So I just hope for the best for the whole team."

To analyst Ronald de Boer, Tolu's words are "typical" of him. "It gives you a bit of an insight into the group process and shows that the group dynamic is good."

"When you say this about your team-mate, who is, after all, a bit of a rival… Sometimes you can say it's for show, but with him you can tell he really means it. It's good to see. I think the manager will be pleased with this."

"You have a striker full of confidence. Twelve goals already. He had six last season, and he has said he wants to triple that. So at least eighteen. He's well on his way. At the moment, he's the undisputed number one," De Boer concludes of Tolu.