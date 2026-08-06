Ronald de Boer believes Ajax will add another big name. Ahead of the Conference League tie with Shelbourne, the analyst told Ziggo Sport he has heard through the grapevine that at least one more notable signing is on the way to Amsterdam.

De Boer says Ajax must take risks if they are to reconnect with the European elite as quickly as possible. "Ajax cannot afford another year like this. In recent years, things have not gone as you would expect from Ajax," he said in conversation with presenter Sam van Royen.

For the former midfielder, Ajax belong in the Champions League every season. "Ajax must get through the qualifying rounds again and ultimately try to reach the last 16. That is what the club stand for and what they want to achieve as quickly as possible."

While De Boer likes the business Ajax have already done this summer, he does not expect the club to be finished in the market. "With the signings they have made, it is starting to get exciting. I think the supporters are enthusiastic too and are wondering what kind of season this is going to be."

Van Royen then asks whether Ajax need even more reinforcements. "That is the intention, from what I hear through the grapevine," De Boer replies. "I hear that there is definitely still one big gun coming."

He cannot say which player it concerns and stresses that he also does not know the position in question. When Van Royen suggests Ajax are looking for a new number six, the analyst responds cautiously: "That is of course a position Ajax have been looking at for quite a while. I think that is where most of the attention is focused."

Against Shelbourne on Thursday evening, Ajax start with only one new arrival in the XI. Daley Blind gets the nod, while Marc ter Stegen, Julian Brandt, Caio Henrique, Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare are named on the bench by coach Míchel Sánchez.

Asked about Ter Stegen and Brandt, De Boer can see why experienced players like them have chosen Ajax. "Ajax remain a big club in Europe. I think the story Jordi Cruyff has outlined to these players is attractive, especially because football with a lot of possession and forward pressure suits them."