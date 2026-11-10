Roma are weighing up a move for Alejandro Balde in the winter window. There's a catch, though. They want the deal done under a specific financial formula, given the high valuation Barcelona are demanding and the wages the full-back commands.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Roma sporting director Tony Damico has joined the queue of suitors after Balde caught the eye of Gian Piero Gasperini. The Wolves boss reckons the Spain international could prove an important addition to his squad and help fire a push for the Serie A title.

The plan is to land Balde on loan with a fee attached, the agreement including a clause that would oblige Roma to make the move permanent should they qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

That structure lets the Italians sign him in January while pushing the bulk of the payment back to the summer window.

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Financial value obstructs the deal

Gasperini wants the Spaniard. Getting him, however, runs into two financial hurdles: Barcelona's insistence on a steep valuation and Balde's hefty salary, both of which would demand a serious outlay from Roma to close the negotiations.

Barcelona, for their part, won't rule out letting Balde go this winter. The Catalans may view a sale as a chance to raise the funds needed to sign a centre-back, one of Hansi Flick's priorities for the second half of the season.

Roma aren't alone in the chase. Juventus are tracking Balde too, with Andrea Cambiaso potentially leaving the Turin ranks. From England, the list of admirers takes in Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, while Monaco are watching from France.

Caught between a crowded field of suitors and Barcelona's hefty demands, Roma face a tricky task. That's why the Italian club are studying the best possible formula to convince Barcelona to sanction Balde's exit in the winter window.