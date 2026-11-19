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Roma want to back Gian Piero Gasperini's ambitions in the January transfer window as they fight Inter and, now, Lazio for the Serie A title. At the manager's request, Roma identified the wide attacking positions as their most urgent priority last summer. Their interest in Chelsea's Jamie Gittens is growing by the day.

Contacts with Chelsea - According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma have opened talks with Chelsea over Jamie Gittens, an English winger of Barbadian heritage born in 2004. Roma had already explored a move for him last summer. Nothing came of it, but contact has remained open in recent days.



Loan option - Sporting director Tony D'Amico is personally working to bring the attack-minded winger to Gasperini. He wants to arrange a January loan with Chelsea that includes an option to buy at the end of the season. That would let Roma assess Gittens' performances after his return from injury before committing to a permanent deal.

Long absence and little playing time - Gittens' time at Chelsea has not lived up to the high expectations that accompanied his €56 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2025. The 2004-born winger has played just 55 minutes across two League Cup appearances this season and has not featured in the Premier League.

A very serious ankle problem has also kept him out of action for more than a month. Roma will have to assess it, which is why they are proposing a loan without an obligation to buy. What sort of player will Gittens be when he returns? The one seen only briefly at Chelsea, or the one who broke through at Dortmund, where he registered 12 goals and 5 assists in his final season before joining Chelsea?

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The link with Malen - Roma have another important card to play in their pursuit of Gittens: Donyell Malen. He offers more than an example of how a move to Italy can revive a career. The pair spent two seasons together at Borussia Dortmund, though they were at different stages of their development. Gittens was very young and Malen was already more established, but they remain close. The Dutchman has already spoken favourably to his former team-mate about Roma's plans.

Competition - Roma are not alone in the race for the former Dortmund player. Chelsea's management are considering a loan to Strasbourg within the BlueCo group, while Napoli have also set their sights on him. The Italian club want to meet Max Allegri's request to strengthen their attack in January. Gittens, like Malen, may see Serie A as the right place to revive his career.