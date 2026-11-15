Roma, Gasperini wants Kvernadze in January: a clause, a hefty commission and a threat from abroad

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Giorgi Kvernadze is the surprise of the Serie A season, impressing in front of goal and already attracting interest from Italy’s big clubs. Among them are Roma, who are keeping an eye on him for the coming months. In fact, to be more precise, they would like to bring him to Trigoria as early as January.

Advertisement

Mora, Pellegrini, Dybala and Soulé all want the ball at their feet rather than making runs into space. Gasperini wants something different: an energetic winger who can run hard and attack space with real power. Kvernadze fits the Roma manager's profile perfectly.

Born in 2003, he has started the season well and caught the eye of other Premier League clubs such as Everton: five goals and six assists in just 12 appearances. Roma know it is worth trying to seal a deal as early as January to get ahead of the competition.

Kvernadze shares an agent with Kvaratskhelia, and that agent is demanding a huge commission for the Georgian youngster: reportedly between 6 and 10 million. Roma will need to negotiate with Jugeli to resolve the issue.

With the 2003-born player's deal expiring on 30 June 2028, Frosinone are beginning talks over a renewal, aiming to remove the 4 million clause too. That will not be easy. The clause can only be triggered in the summer, not in January.