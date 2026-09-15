Rodrygo is edging closer to a return, but Real Madrid's medical staff would rather not rush the Brazilian back. They want him to press on with his rehabilitation and wait until January.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the doctors want Rodrygo to keep working through his recovery over the coming weeks. His return to team training is expected in January, once the winter break ends, giving him enough time to rebuild his fitness before he steps back into competitive football.

The player himself has other ideas. Rodrygo is desperate to cut short his spell on the sidelines and return for Real Madrid as soon as he can.

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According to AS, Rodrygo dreams of grabbing a few minutes in the Copa del Rey tie on 16 December, if his body allows it. That scenario still hinges on how his recovery goes over the coming weeks.

A full comeback looks more likely around the Spanish Super Cup, which kicks off in early February in Istanbul. Real Madrid hope their forward will be back to full fitness by then and ready to feature normally.

In the Spanish capital, caution rules the club's thinking. That is despite the clear improvement in his condition and the steady progress he is making in his rehabilitation.

Real Madrid will not gamble on bringing Rodrygo back before he is ready. The priority is a complete recovery and no fresh setback that could keep him out for even longer.

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