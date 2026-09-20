Rodri warns Barcelona: why do we keep making the same mistake?

Rodri urged his Barcelona team-mates to show more composure and control of the ball after they came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.

The Spain international called it an important lesson for the team, having watched Barcelona struggle to hold possession throughout the first half.

Rodri said, in comments highlighted by the "Tribuna" network: "We lost far too many balls unnecessarily in the first half," insisting the team must improve their passing and control the tempo of play.

"Sometimes we have to be calmer on the ball," he added. "This match required more composure, and playing controlled passes."



"I feel this match taught us a very important lesson," Rodri continued. "If you keep making the same mistake, why do it again?"

He concluded: "Pep Guardiola always used to tell me, 'There is no better system than your team keeping the ball on its own.'"

Rodri's display helped Barcelona seize back control of the match, and Raphinha completed his hat-trick.



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