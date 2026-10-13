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Real Madrid thwarted

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A press report has revealed that Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has taken an important step towards a move to Barcelona in the coming period.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez (26) recently decided to end his professional relationship with his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and several offers have landed to replace him.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the change is well under way. Pablo Barquero, the agent of Barcelona player Rodri, has emerged as the most convincing option for Alvarez and his family, and the deal should be wrapped up soon.

Other names came into the frame, among them former footballer Javier Pastore, who represents his close friend Enzo Fernandez, and even Jorge Mendes, who had previously explored the possibility of adding the Argentine striker to his list of clients.

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Julian, though, appears to have settled on Barquero, a man he gets on well with.

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That relationship dates back to their time together at Manchester City, where he met Rodri and the pair grew close.

Trust is the key. Julian sees Barquero as an experienced, seasoned operator, and a more discreet one too.

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It was Barquero who engineered Rodri's move to Barcelona this summer, despite negotiations with Real Madrid. That step brings the Argentine closer to the Catalan club.

Barcelona, in fact, are Julian Alvarez's preferred destination. Last summer he made no secret of his desire to leave Atletico Madrid to fulfil that dream, even if he never publicly named the Catalan side.

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The decision to change agent follows an extremely difficult summer on the professional front, one filled with negotiations and a failed attempt to move to Barcelona.

That deal fell through and hit the player hard, both professionally and personally. The handling of that period is believed to be one of the factors that pushed "the Spider" to part ways with Hidalgo and look for a new way to manage his future.