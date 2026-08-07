Rodri has settled his future. Manchester City's Spain midfielder has chosen Barcelona, his agent has revealed, snubbing rivals Real Madrid, who had led the race for his signature for weeks.

The 30-year-old spent several weeks in negotiations with Real Madrid, having told the world back in March that he wanted a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Then everything changed. Barcelona came in hard, and the picture flipped.

Rodri spoke with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, according to reports, and the pair convinced him of the Catalan club's sporting project. On Thursday, the player reached agreement on personal terms.

Rodri's agent settles the debate

Pablo Barquero, Rodri's agent, laid out the details during an interview with Cadena SER radio, confirming that the player told Real Madrid he was heading to Barcelona.

As reported by the British newspaper "Mirror", Barquero said: "Out of respect for Real Madrid, because they were highly professional, Rodri informed them that his decision was to join Barcelona."

Real Madrid had tabled a tempting offer, according to his agent, but the Manchester City man plumped for Barcelona. It was a sudden twist in a deal the Royal club had looked closest to closing.

Barcelona move to compensate for De Jong

Barcelona's push for Rodri comes with the team needing to bolster its midfield, especially after the injury to Frenkie de Jong that will keep him off the pitch for several months.

The Catalan club see Rodri as the ideal man to cover for De Jong's absence, particularly after he shook off his physical problems and rediscovered his level, then played a starring role in Spain's World Cup triumph last month.

Rodri also scooped the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, after delivering outstanding performances with the Spanish national team under Luis de la Fuente.

Manchester City cling to hope

City have not given up. Despite the recent developments, they still hope to keep Rodri, especially with the player now in the final year of his current contract.

The club's management know full well he wants to return to Spain, and coach Enzo Maresca is fighting with everything he has to hold on to one of his most important players.

Maresca said earlier this week: "It is very important that he stays with us. Any coach in the world wants Rodri because he is a top-class player, and that is why his presence is important to me, to the club and to everyone."

City face a tough task, though, given the player's clear desire to return to the Spanish league and Barcelona's serious move to get the deal done.

The Catalan club have greater room in the wage cap after Robert Lewandowski's departure, and they also look ready to stump up the funds needed to convince Manchester City to open the door to talks. They previously offered around 100 million pounds sterling to Atletico Madrid to sign Argentina's Julian Alvarez last June.

An eventful career for Rodri with Manchester City

Seven years in a Manchester City shirt brought Rodri four Premier League titles, the Champions League once, and two FA Cups.

The Spaniard also claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2024, after his prominent role in leading his country to victory at the European Championship the same year.

His departure would make Rodri one of the biggest names to leave Manchester City in a summer of major upheaval across the squad.