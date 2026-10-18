Rodri rediscovers a neglected talent in 2026

Rodri opened his Barcelona account in Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Betis in the ninth round of the Spanish league, heading home in the 41st minute from a Fermin Lopez corner.

It was his tenth appearance in the Blaugrana shirt, and only the second time in three years the Spanish midfielder has scored with his head.

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His previous header in that spell came on 4 March 2026, when he was still a Manchester City player, against Nottingham Forest from a Rayan Ait-Nouri cross.

That makes the Fermin Lopez assist against Betis his second headed goal of the calendar year, according to statistics specialists "MisterChip".

The win leaves the Catalans top of the table on 27 points, five clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Betis stay on 19 points, third in La Liga.

Next up for the Blaugrana is a blockbuster in the Champions League. They travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the third round of the competition.



