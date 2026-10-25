Rodri, the Barcelona midfielder, reckons Real Madrid remain a dangerous rival whatever their current form or circumstances. Beat them in the big games, he insists, and Barcelona will have to be at their very best.

Real Madrid head to the Spotify Camp Nou this Sunday evening for the tenth round of La Liga.

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Asked whether Real Madrid could dupe their rivals through their current level, dressing themselves up as weaker than they really are, Rodri told "ESPN": "They don't deceive us, or at least they don't deceive me."

He went on: "I have known the Real Madrid players well for many years, as I have played many knockout ties against them, and I have realised that one of their most notable strengths is their ability to make rivals believe they are not at that good a level."

The former Manchester City man added: "Real Madrid are always a very strong rival, regardless of the level they are going through or the circumstances surrounding them. As for us, and this is what I try to convey to my teammates, we have to deliver our best level if we want to beat them."

On what he hopes to bring to Barcelona, Rodri replied: "I think the most important thing I can offer this team is my experience, alongside the leadership role I play, helping to organise my teammates, and instilling a positive mentality in them. Perhaps I can also lift their morale and help them during the difficult moments we may go through in matches."

He continued: "As for the footballing side, it is clear that the level here is very high, and all the players, especially in midfield, possess very great quality. It is clear that I came to Barcelona in order to add something, and I believe I can also help the team even more on the technical level."



