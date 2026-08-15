Manchester City midfielder Rodri has edged closer to a summer switch to Barcelona.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto wrote on X: "Rodri is close to moving to Barca.. the deal is nearly done".

He added: "After days of talks between the two clubs, negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City are now entering their final stage".

Moretto concluded: "The Catalan club is looking to close the deal within the coming hours for a sum exceeding 70 million euros, split between a fixed amount and variables".

Ben Jacobs echoed the mood on his own X account: "Barcelona have submitted a third bid to sign Rodri, and are optimistic about completing the deal. Discussions are currently taking place over the details of the deal, whose value exceeds 60 million pounds sterling".

Real Madrid had pushed hard to beat Barcelona to the signing. In the end, Rodri chose Hansi Flick's squad.

